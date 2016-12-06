Nitish makes a U-turn on demonetisation

more-in

: After supporting demonetisation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move towards a cashless economy.

“It may be the imagination or thought [of someone] but for a country like India, it is not possible to have 100 per cent cashless economy. The world may be moving towards a cashless economy but in India, in view of the social structure, social milieu and people’s habits, cash transactions would continue,” he said while addressing journalists on the sidelines of his first weekly ‘Lok Samvad’ interaction.

In this programme, Mr. Kumar seeks feedback and suggestions on his government’s development and welfare programmes from a group of people on the first three Mondays of the month.

On Monday, 34 people from different districts of the State provided feedback on issues such as irrigation, roads, construction and energy.

‘BJP should answer’

Mr. Kumar added, “There have recently been documentary disclosures by the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leaders on land purchases made by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in Bihar. The BJP should answer the charges made against them. Whose money was it? From where has it come?”

He added, “The State’s land registration department will look into it but it has not come to my level yet.”

On the question of Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s proposal for sterilisation to control population in the country, the Bihar Chief Minister said, “It is all frivolous talk. What happened to all those who had earlier advocated for sterilisation? There are several central and State government programmes for this. Population can be controlled through education and not by sterilisation”.