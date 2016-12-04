Nitish denies reviving NDA ties

more-in

Dismissing speculation that the Janata Dal (United) would revive the ties it had with the BJP till 2013, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that these rumours were meant to confuse people. He stressed that the ruling JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar would complete its full term.

These reports surfaced after Mr. Nitish Kumar publicly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive, taking a line contrary to that of most other Opposition parties. On Saturday, he said at the HT Leadership Summit: “As far as the Centre’s approach to corruption through demonetisation is concerned, I support such a move. It is up to you how to interpret it.”

He also used the occasion to throw a googly of his own, urging Mr. Modi to impose a nationwide ban on liquor. “Maximum corruption occurs in the liquor industry. Once you ban liquor, illegal activities will be hit, and it will put an end to black money,” he said.

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling him a gaddar (traitor) for supporting demonetisation, Mr. Nitish Kumar said: “Aggression sometimes changes perception. And in politics, perception matters a lot. People can say whatever they feel like.”

Asked about the perception in political circles that there will soon be a gharwapsi (homecoming) for him in the BJP-led NDA, the Chief Minister said: “That makes for a good headline… I don’t want to clarify anything. Jahan lagega ki corruption ke against approach sahi hai Centre ka, hum samarthan karengey. Jisko jo interpret karna hai karey [Whenever I think the Centre has taken a positive approach to corruption, I’ll back it. Let people interpret it in whichever way they want to].”

Centre needs to do more

Mr. Nitish Kumar stressed that since he had taken a strong line against corruption in Bihar, it would have looked odd had he opposed a decision meant to check corruption.

But he felt that the Union government needed to do much more: “The government needs to seize all benami property — and in that include not just real estate but also jewellery etc.”

He also pointed out that when a decision is announced, he looks at it first “as an Indian.” “Sometimes, we need to rise above party lines. So don’t draw political conclusions from my statements.”

He said he had amended the Prevention of Corruption Act in Bihar to include powers to seize benami property. He followed it up by seizing the assets of two civil servants, including a former Director-General of Police, and converted them into schools.

Taking a swipe at Mr. Modi, he said: “I often play the audio recording of the Prime Minister’s speech in which he had made an election promise to deposit Rs. 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the poor after he got back the black money stashed abroad.”

Responding to Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan’s statement that he was welcome to return to the NDA, Mr. Nitish Kumar said: “He is the same man who went to Pakistan and said he broke the alliance with the BJP after the Gujarat riots, and today, he is saying such things. I don’t react to the statements of such people.”

Asked about his reported meeting with BJP president Amit Shah, Mr. Nitish Kumar joked “The journalist who reported it, the meeting happened at her farm house. So she should answer.” Asked whether he denied meeting Mr. Shah, he said: “Denial means 50 per cent confirmation.”