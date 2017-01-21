New nationalist tendencies dangerous, says Manmohan

more-in

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday expressed concern over the rise in new nationalist tendencies and said these could be extremely dangerous. “We are witnessing around the world a rise in new nationalist tendencies responding to populism and directing hatred against backward classes and minorities... These tendencies can be extremely destructive,” Dr. Singh said addressing an event to mark the bicentenary celebrations of Presidency University.

The former Prime Minister, who described himself as a politician by accident, said true nationalism was where students and citizens were allowed to think and speak freely.

President’s call

Later, President Pranab Mukherjee participated in Presidency University bi-centenary celebrations and emphasised on encouraging imagination of students.

“One of the objectives of higher education is to nurture students’ imagination that would encourage them to think out of the box,” the President said.