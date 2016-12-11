New information policy soon, says Venkaiah

more-in

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will formulate a National Information and Communication Policy “to address the communication needs of the people, challenges and the paradigm shift taking place across media space.”

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu said this at the 28th State Information Ministers’ conference here on Saturday.

Enhanced access

“Elaborating on the proposed contours of the policy, Mr. Naidu said the broad objectives should be to enhance access to information and communication infrastructures and new technologies, especially in rural areas, to promote a national dialogue on development issues by all citizens and facilitate informed participation of people in setting development agenda and its execution, preserve national cultural identity and enhance the development of cultural and artistic capabilities and institutions.”

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting also announced a cash prize of Rs. 1-crore for the most film-friendly State to encourage “ease of film shooting”, the release added.