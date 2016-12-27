New black market has emerged to convert black money into white: Rahul

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the demonetisation step has failed to reduce corruption and arrest black money- laundering and instead made poor people’s life “miserable”.

“Demonetisation has had no impact on corruption and black money. A new black market has emerged to convert black money into white,” he said at a press conference that was attended by Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Mr. Gandhi said demonetisation was an attack on the country’s poor and had only increased unemployment. “There is no cash with farmers, small traders and labourers,” he added.

Demonetisation the biggest scam, says Mamata

Calling demonetisation the biggest scam post Independence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resign at the end of 50 days if things do not improve.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said demonetisation decision was “illegal” and “unconstitutional” and had set the economy 20 years back.

“Modi, you had asked for 50 days time, people were losing livelihood, dying due to starvation, yet they gave you that time. Now 47 days are over, and only three days left,” said Ms. Banerjee referring to Mr. Modi’s 50-day deadline, which is nearing its end.

“We will wait for the next three days. But Mr. Modi, if things remain unsolved, will you take the responsibility and resign as the Prime Minister of the country,” she asked.

“GDP has sustained huge losses, the economy has set back by 20 years. This is a mega scam, the biggest scam after Independence,” she said adding that the Opposition parties will make a common minimum programme as part of the demonetisation protests.