New Rs. 2,000 notes found on slain LeT ultras

The new Rs. 2,000 notes recovered from militants killed on Tuesday.

Security forces recovered freshly issued Rs. 2,000 notes from two slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants after an encounter in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, 40 km from here.

The unidentified militants, believed to be non-locals, were surrounded by the security forces at Gorikhan village of Hajin area in Bandipora on Tuesday morning. The exchange of fire started at first light.

In an hour-long gunfight, both militants, who had escaped twice in the recent past, were killed. An Army official said it was not known when they infiltrated.

Besides arms and ammunition, including two guns, underbarrel grenade launchers and grenades, the security forces recovered two Rs. 2,000 notes and 116 notes of Rs. 100.

No demonetised note was found in the Rs. 15,600 cash recovered from them.

The recovery of fresh notes, issued in Kashmir only a fortnight ago, is a point of worry for the security agencies as the Centre believed that demonetisation would dry up the money channels of militant organisations. The police said they had started an investigation into how the new denomination notes reached the militant outfit.

A 4G SIM card and a damaged phone were also recovered. The killings sparked protests in Hajin, where locals demanded the bodies of the militants.

“I haven’t gotten my hands on a new Rs. 2,000 note but these guys didn’t take long to get theirs,” tweeted former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s media adviser Suhail Bukhari said, “Don’t make too much of the recovery of Rs. 2,000 notes. They do have some sympathisers and overground workers, who help them with logistics.”