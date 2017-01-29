New Governor takes charge in Meghalaya

more-in

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was yesterday (Friday) given the additional charge of Meghalaya after V. Shanmuganathan resigned from the post, was on Saturday sworn in as its Governor in-charge at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.

Mr. Purohit was given the additional charge of Meghalaya soon after President Pranab Mukherjee accepted Mr. Shanmuganathan’s resignation.

Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Dinesh Maheshwari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Purohit in the presence of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

Mr. Shanmuganathan was forced to put down his papers after a section of the employees of the Raj Bhavan lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister and the President for his alleged role in turning the Raj Bhavan into a “young ladies club” and “seriously compromising” the dignity of the gubernatorial office. — PTI