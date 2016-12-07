National

Navy sends ships to rescue 800 tourists from Andaman's Havelock Island

Navy’s Fast Attack Craft INS Bangaram, which is among the four ships deployed to rescue starnded tourists from Andaman’s Havelock Island. File photo: Special Arrangement  

Navy ships Bitra, Bangaram, Kumbhir and Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 38 were deployed for evacuation.

As heavy rains lashed Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands on Wednesday, Indian Navy has stepped in to evacuate about 800 tourists stranded on Havelock Island.

Navy sources said that the civil administration has telephonically requested the their assistance in evacuating about 800 tourists stranded at Havelock following which four Naval ships Bitra, Bangaram, Kumbhir and Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 38 were deployed for evacuation.

"The ships departed Port Blair from 03:15 hrs onwards and are on location. The sea state is bad with heavy swell. They will go alongside and ferry tourists to Port Blair. Their safety is the highest consideration," a Navy spokesperson said.

Low depression

The heavy rains are a result of a depression in the Bay of Bengal 260   km   West­Northwest   of   Car   Nicobar   and   310   km   South­-Southwest   of Port Blair. The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department in a forecast bulletin in the morning predicted heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over A&N Islands over the next five days beginning Wednesday.

"It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours," the forecast bulletin said.

In addition to rain the forecast said there would be winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph and sea condition is likely to be very rough. Due to this fisherman were advised not to venture into the sea around the A&N islands.

