National-level shooter accuses fellow sportsman of rape

Delhi Police have received a complaint where a national-level shooter has accused a fellow sportsman of raping her.

According to the police, a case of rape has been registered at the Chanakyapuri police station based on the complaint. No arrest has been made so far but it is learnt that the accused has been asked to join the probe.

A senior police officer said the victim told them that she was made to consume a sedative-laced drink following which the fellow athlete forced himself upon her

Dec 4, 2016

