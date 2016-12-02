Nalanda Board reconstituted to make it rule-compliant: MEA

more-in

Explanation comes after Chancellor Yeo quit saying he was not consulted on reconstitution

Responding to criticism of interfering with the academic freedom of Nalanda University, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the step to reconstitute the Governing Board was in line with the provisions of the Nalanda University Act 2010. The explanation came after Chancellor George Yeo resigned saying that he was not consulted by the government as the Governing Board was reconstituted.

“As the Mentor Group had been functioning for 9 years and the Act provided for three-year tenure for members, it was decided to constitute the Board in accordance with the Nalanda Act,” said MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup, explaining that the Nalanda Mentors Group (NMG), which served as the de facto Governing Board of the university, had continued beyond the expected time line.

“Initially, the NMG, formed in 2007 was meant to discharge the functions of the Governing Board, pending formation of a proper Governing Board according to the provisions of the Act. The last time the Mentor Group’s tenure was extended was on November 25, 2013 making it three years since then,” he said.

Mr. Yeo, former Foreign Minister of Singapore and founding member of the university, resigned after President Pranab Mukherjee on November 21 approved the constitution of the Governing Board of the university with Section 7 of the Nalanda University Act, 2010.

“We have a great respect for Mr. George Yeo, and for his contributions to Nalanda University. However, these decisions were taken so that for the first time, the University would be in full compliance with the legal regime under which it was created,” Mr. Swarup said, announcing that the seniormost Dean might be temporarily appointed to serve as the Vice-Chancellor.

Gopa Sabharwal, the previous Vice-Chancellor had an extended tenure till November 24.