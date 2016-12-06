Nagrota attack has another narrative

more-in

The terrorists who attacked the Army unit at Nagrota may have used the cover of elephant grass and entered from the rear of the camp, Army sources said on Monday.

This is contrary to initial claims by the Army that the terrorists “forced their entry into the officers’ mess complex by throwing grenades and firing at the sentries”.

In the early hours of November 29, a group of heavily armed terrorists disguised in police uniforms attacked an Army unit located three kilometres from the Corps Headquarters at Nagrota. Seven personnel, including two officers, lost their lives. Three terrorists were killed in the attack.

“There is elephant grass around the camp and the civilians there have asked us to cut it down. But it was delayed. It was our mistake,” an officer said.

Army sources said there was a forest area behind the camp and the terrorists entered the camp from there. They cut the barbed wire and then tied ropes to get into the camp.

Terrorists had gained entry into two buildings and several officers and their families were trapped.