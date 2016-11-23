NaMo app lands in a row

more-in

Survey asks if you believe some activists are in support of black money, terror.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his personal NaMo app to post a survey made up of 10 questions, to solicit public opinion on demonetisation.

The survey is available to those who have downloaded the app on their phones. While most answers are in multiple choices of “Yes” and “No” or “Can’t Say” there are two questions which provide for pi charts where the respondent can indicate the degree to which he/she feels the problem being referred to in the question extends.

Question number nine on the survey however does raise eyebrows. It states : “Do you believe that some anti-corruption activists are now actually fighting in support of black money, corruption and terrorism.”

The answers are a choice between “yes” and “no”, without any options in specifying who these could be, thus running the risk of damning an entire category of non-governmental activists and their work and indeed a couple of political parties opposing the move to demonetise.

Mr. Modi tweeted the survey from his personal twitter handle @narendramodi rather than @PMOIndia since the NaMo app is private and does not fall under the government. The feedback of course, will go to the Prime Minister.

Other questions in the survey include whether or not respondents faced any issues while exchanging notes, and whether respondents feel that real estate prices will be affected by demonetisation. The survey concludes with an open-ended question on suggestions that the respondent can make on easing currency woes. No length of time has been specified for running the survey.