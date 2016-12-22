NSA to take a call on relief for Khalid Wani’s family

more-in

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is likely to take a call on granting ex gratia to the family of the slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani for the controversial killing of his elder brother, Khalid Wani, in 2013.

Sources said Mr. Doval would meet officials of the Army, the police and other security agencies and discuss the issue on December 27.

The Pulwama district administration has compiled a list of 140 cases, including that of Khalid, for paying compensation. Khalid, 25, was killed on April 13, 2015, in a forest area at Tral in Pulwama. The Army said it was an encounter death. However, the family alleged that he was killed in “custody” and he was a “civilian”.

Notification issued

Sources said the Pulwama administration issued a notification two weeks ago to file any objections to the compensation proposal. The Army has not come up with any.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in a recent speech, called for “differentiating between militants and their families”, dropping hints at taking a lenient view.

In case the compensation proposal is approved, the Wani family is likely to get Rs. 4 lakh as monetary relief or a job to a member.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party, partner in the ruling coalition, has publicly opposed the move of the government to grant compensation to the family.

Security review

With militant numbers showing an unprecedented upward graph in the Kashmir Valley this winter, Mr. Doval will review the security scene.

Sources said he would review the situation on the Line of Control after the ‘surgical attacks’ in September and other issues. The NSA, sources said, has sought operational and intelligence updates in the wake of growing terror attacks and the increased presence of militants in the Valley this year.

After many years, militants’ presence in the winter season has shot up to 300 — fewer than 100 of them are local militants. Last year, official figures say, only 90 militants were active in the Valley.