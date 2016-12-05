NITI Aayog announces incentives for Collectors

more-in

They will receive Rs. 10 for every individual shifting to digital payment mode

The NITI Aayog will provide incentives to District Collectors for every individual shifting to digital payment mode, its Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said in a missive on Sunday.

“An incentive of Rs. 10 will be provided to District Collectors or DMs or deputy commissioner for every individual who has transited to digital payment mode and has undertaken at least two successful transactions,” Mr. Kant said in a letter to Collectors.

Forms of transactions

The transactions should be in either of the following forms: unified payment interface, USSD, Aadhaar-enabled payments, digital wallets, debit cards and prepaid cards. To kick-start the activity, the NITI Aayog will be immediately transferring amounts up to Rs. 5 lakh per district based on population figures, the letter said.

Top performers

The top ten best performing districts of India will be awarded the Digital Payment Champions of India award and the first 50 panchayats which go cashless will be awarded the Digital Payment Award of Honour by the NITI Aayog, Mr. Kant said.