NIA names eight in IS module case

The National Investigation Agency named eight persons on Thursday in a charge sheet for allegedly attempting to carry out a terror strike by using explosive devices similar to those used by Islamic State (IS) cadres during last year’s Paris attacks.

The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Hyderabad under various Sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Criminal conspiracy

The eight have been charged with entering into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the country by collecting weapons and explosive materials to target public places.

Those named in the charge sheet are Abdullah Bin Ahmed Al Amoodi alias Fahad, Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani alias Abu Abdurrahman, Habeeb Mohammed alias Abu Shaibah, Mohammed Ilyas Yazdani alias Abu Mansoor, Muzaffar Hussain Rizwan alias Abulhasan, Yasir Naimathullah alias Naimath Ullah Hussaini, Mohd Ataullah Rahman alias Ghouse and Abdul Raoof alias Mohammed Almashrifi.

The NIA said that during raids at various premises on June 29, many electronic gadgets, mobile phones, hard discs, semi-automatic pistols, air rifles, pellets, target boards, and explosive precursor chemicals were recovered.

These can be used for the preparation of triacetone triperoxide, an explosive material used in the Paris attacks.