NHRC notice to WCD Ministry over condition of creches

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to the Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry over the condition of creches and day care centres in the country after allegations of abuse emerged.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a recent media report that alleged that “inhuman and barbaric treatment” was meted out to a 10-month-old girl at a creche in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. The Commission said though the Maharashtra Government had acted swiftly and ordered installation of CCTV cameras at creches and play schools, there was a need for detailed national guidelines for such centres.

With more and more parents relying on day care centres, the NHRC said it was time for “standardisation” and a certification process for day care centres.

The NHRC has asked the WCD Ministry through its Secretary to share details of existing guidelines on protection of children at such centres within six weeks.