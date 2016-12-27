Musa planned to kill foreigners in Kolkata: NIA

more-in

Alleged terrorist Mohd Mosiuddin alias Musa was plotting IS-style chilling execution of foreigners, especially those from the U.S., Russia and the U.K., visiting the Mother House in Kolkata as it would be a “heart pleasing” experience for him, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed.

The NIA, in a charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata recently, claimed that Musa was planning to stab and kill foreigners, a style frequently chosen by the IS to eliminate its targets.

The Mother House in the West Bengal capital is the headquarters of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

In its charge sheet, the anti-terror probe agency has said Musa termed the militants operating in Kashmir as “Mujahids [holy warriors] with impure ideologies” who were fighting for Kashmiri land when they should have fought in support of Sharia, the Islamic canonical law based on the teachings of the Koran and the traditions of the Prophet (Hadith and Sunna).

The National Investigation Agency alleged it had proof of his having bought a big knife to commit the terror crimes before fleeing.

He also allegedly procured pepper spray from Snapdeal, an online marketplace to facilitate his proposed criminal acts as the intended target would be temporarily blinded by it. — PTI