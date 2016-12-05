Mumbai family startles taxmen with Rs. 2 lakh crore declaration

The locked flat of Abdul Razzaque Sayed at Jubilee Court on Linking Road in Mumbai.

Finance Ministry rejects claim, terms income ‘suspicious’

A Mumbai-based family of four declared an income — falling under the high-value and undisclosed category — of Rs. 2 lakh crore, according to a Finance Ministry statement on Sunday.

However, this case, along with the disclosure of Rs. 13,860 crore by an Ahmedabad resident, Mahesh Shah, were “rejected” and termed “false declarations” by the Income Tax authorities, and therefore are not part of the disclosures under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) announced in the Union Budget 2016-17, it added.

The statement said the two declarations were not included in the IDS, which had closed on September 30, 2016, as they “were found to be suspicious in nature being filed by persons of small means,” the Ministry said.

The Department has since commenced enquiries against these declarants to determine the intention behind these false disclosures, it added.