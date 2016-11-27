Monitor former liquor traders, Nitish tells police

more-in

Those who cannot live without liquor can leave Bihar, says Chief Minister

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asked police officials to keep an eye on the current vocation of persons who were formerly engaged in liquor trade.

“I want officials to keep an eye on those who were earlier in the liquor trade ... if they have found some new vocation it’s okay but book those who are continuing with their previous trade,” Mr. Kumar said, addressing a gathering on Prohibition Day in Patna.

The Chief Minister then went on to say that demonetisation would have an impact on those who have minted huge wealth out of the liquor trade. “I’d urge the Prime Minister to take it a step ahead and launch a crackdown on those who have amassed benami (proxy) properties also,” he said.

He also asked police officials to initiate an exercise to check “whether those involved in the liquor trade are surviving on the income earned earlier, or have found new ways by supplying liquor surreptitiously at a premium”. He urged people to track former liquor traders in their areas.

“Honour those who have opted for a good alternative but book those still continuing with their old habit of minting money through illegal liquor trade,” Mr. Kumar said.

‘Intensify crackdown’

He asked police to intensify the crackdown on illegal liquor in the State, saying, “It has come to light that liquor is being illegally transported to Bihar from not only neighbouring States like Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh but also far off States like Haryana and Gujarat”. According to the State Excise and Prohibition Department, over three lakh litres of liquor had been seized since prohibition was enforced in the State.

“My decision on prohibition is atal (unequivocal) and would not be compromised at any cost”, asserted Mr. Kumar while adding “those who cannot live without liquor ... they should go out of the State”. The success of prohibition could be achieved only through jan samarthan (people’s cooperation). Mr. Kumar asked police officials to keep an eye on lower level policemen too to find out how the supply of illegal liquor continued.