Money doesn’t belong to me: Gujarat realtor

Making a dramatic reappearance, 67-year-old Mahesh Shah, who had disappeared following IT raids last week after his startling disclosure of a whopping Rs. 13,860 crore in unaccounted money under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS), claimed that the money was not his and he had made the disclosure for a “commission.”

“The money belonged to others, including politicians, builders, businessmen and big people. I will name them all before Income Tax officials,” said Mr. Shah, who had disappeared after IT raids on his premises on November 29, November 30 and December 1.

Gives no details

He, however, refused to reveal any names to the media.

In an hour-long interview at a TV studio before he was detained by the IT sleuths, Mr. Shah admitted that he had made a mistake. But he insisted that he was innocent and had not committed any crime.

Mr. Shah repeatedly said he “would expose those who had asked him to convert their black money into white and then backed out at the last moment, trapping him in this maze.”

“I made a mistake... I will reveal everything before the I-T officials. I will give them all the names, how that money came to me and why I made the disclosure of such an astonishing amount of black money," Mr. Shah said.

"I urge the media to not harass my family because they have nothing to do with the money I disclosed under the scheme,” he said in a choked voice. “You will come to know very soon... so kindly wait and watch."

Under the provisions of the Income Declaration Scheme, the 67-year-old property dealer was expected to make a payment of the first instalment of Rs 1,560 crore, which is a part of the 45% tax on income declared, by November 30. However, the IT department cancelled his form for disclosure on November 28 and raided his house and his Chartered Accountant's premises from November 29 to December 1.

"The disclosure I made was genuine, but some people backed out at the last moment and circumstances changed. So I had to go away. I was not running away... I am willing to cooperate with IT and other agencies. I also need their help in bringing out the truth," he said.

Mr Shah's Chartered Accountant (CA) Tehmul Sethna told the media on Friday that his client had "real estate businesses in Gujarat, Mumbai and other places and he was involved in big ticket realty deals."