Money doesn’t belong to me: Gujarat realtor Mahesh Shah

more-in

Says money he had disclosed "belonged to others including some businessmen, politicians and builders".

The 67-year-old mystery man Mahesh Shah who had made a disclosure of whopping Rs. 13,860 crore unaccounted for money under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) made a dramatic appearance in a local Gujarati channel and claimed that the money he had disclosed "belonged to others including some businessmen, politicians and builders" and he would reveal everything before the Income Tax authorities.

In midst of his live TV interview, the IT officials accompanied by local police detained Mr. Shah to take him to a near by police station.

During his hour longlive interview with local channel, Mr. Shah claimed that "he had disclosed Rs. 13,860 crore black money under the IDS scheme but the money was not his and several politicians, businessmen and builders were behind him."

He refused to name any name stressing that he "would expose everybody before the IT officials" while admitting that "it was his mistake to make disclosure of other people's black money but also said washis compulsion."

Mr. Shah urged the media to not target his family members and held that the family members did not have anything to do with the unaccounted for money he had disclosed.