Modi wins reader’s poll for TIME ‘Person of the Year’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the reader’s poll for TIME ‘Person of the Year 2016’.

Mr. Modi won 18 per cent of the vote, significantly more than his closest rivals, including U.S. President Barack Obama, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange.

The Prime Minister was also ahead of other prominent figures, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (2 per cent) and U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (4 per cent), TIME said.

The editors of the magazine will decide the ‘Person of the Year’ later this week. Last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was awarded the title.

The results, analysed by Apester, found that preferences differed across the world and the United States. Mr. Modi performed particularly well among Indian voters as well as those in California and New Jersey.