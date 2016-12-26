Modi tweets birthday wishes to Nawaz Sharif

more-in

In a gesture likely to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life,” Mr. Modi tweeted from his official handle.

Mr. Modi’s greeting comes after months of a chill in bilateral ties that set in after the January 2, 2016 Pathankot attack and intensified after the Uri attack of September 18 and India’s surgical strike on September 28.

Pakistan diplomatic sources, however, said India is yet to send a formal letter through official channels as a follow up to Mr Modi’s tweet.

Symbolic gesture

Mr Sharif’s birthday has a symbolic importance as it was on this day, a year ago, Mr Modi made his brief stopover in Lahore on his way back from Afghanistan. During the stopover, which followed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s December 8 visit to Islamabad, both sides held informal talks.

However, the bonhomie evaporated soon after the Pathankot terror strike, which highlighted the alleged role of Pakistan-based groups in cross border raids.

Testing waters

Experts say that the twitter message will test the political will in Pakistan for normalisation of ties. “The tweet is timely as Pakistan has a new army chief and Pakistan’s response to the message on social media will show what kind of political space is available with Prime Minister Sharif to initiate peace moves with India,” said strategic affairs commentator Rana Dasgupta.

Mr Dasgupta said Pakistan has shown willingness for dialogue in recent weeks and the onus is now on India to show interest.

“But there are several pending issues like the investigation into 26/11 attacks and the Pathankot attacks, that will have to be discussed for normalisation of ties,” Mr Dasgupta said, cautioning against optimism.