Modi to visit Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on Saturday to inaugurate a cheese plant set up by Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district in North Gujarat.

After the inauguration, Mr. Modi will address a rally of farmers and cattle breeders at Deesa town in Banaskantha district.

Subsequently, he will visit the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, where he will address party MPs, MLAs, senior functionaries and senior workers.

Lately, Mr. Modi has been visiting Gujarat almost once a month as part of his reach-out exercise before the next Assembly polls scheduled to be held in December next year.

In August this year, Mr. Modi had inaugurated the first portion of the Narmada water-based irrigation project, while in September, he visited Navsari and Vadodara to distribute devices to the differently-abled persons.