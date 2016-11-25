Modi to attend top police meet

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in a ‘yoga session’ along with top police officers of the country during the three-day annual conference of Director-Generals of Police commencing Friday in Hyderabad.

Social tensions, cybersecurity, infiltration from Pakistan-based terror groups and radicalisation among youth will be some of the topics that would be discussed threadbare at the annual conference, which will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

This is only the third time that the annual DGP conference is being held outside Delhi.

Branching out

After the National Democratic Alliance government came to power in 2014, on Mr. Modi’s recommendation the conference was held for the first time in Guwahati and at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat in 2015.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh would inaugurate the three-day conference and Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, besides National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval would participate.

Filling up vacancies in various police forces, police reforms, narcotics smuggling and human trafficking would also be discussed extensively during the conference.

Around 100 Director-Generals of Police (DGPs) of States, Director-Generals of Central paramilitary forces and their Inspectors General will participate in the meeting.