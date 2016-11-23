Demonetisation | The story so far

Modi thanks people for their ‘historic participation’ in demonetisation survey

The results showed that 93% of the respondents supported the demonetisation move

Prime Minister Narendra shared on Wednesday shared the results of a survey on demonetisation. The survey is available to those who have downloaded the NaMO app on their phones.

“In just over 24 hours, over 5 lakh citizens have taken part [in the survey],” a statement on his website, www.narendramodi.in, claimed.

It also claimed that, “More than 90% of the respondents feel the government’s move to tackle black money is above four-star rating. 73% of them give it five-star rating of brilliant.”

Mr. Modi released the results of the survey on Twitter with a message. “I thank people for the historic participation in the survey. Its satisfying to read the insightful views & comments(sic).”

Here are the questions that were asked in the survey:

Do you think that black money exists in India?

Do you think the evil of Corruption and blackmoney needs to be fought and eliminated?

Overall, what do you think about the Government's initiatives to tacke black money?

What do you think of Government's efforts against Corruption so far?

What do you think of the Modi government's move of banning old Rs 500 and Rs. 1000 notes?

Will it bring real estate, education, healthcare in the common man's reach?

Did you mind the inconvenience faced in our fight to curb Corruption, black money, terrorism and counterfeiting of currency?

Do you believe some anti-corruption activists are now actually fighting in support of black money, corruption & terrorism?

Do you have any suggestions, ideas or insights you would like to share with PM Modi?

