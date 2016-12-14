Modi ranks ninth on Forbes’ global power list

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked among the top 10 most powerful people in the world by Forbes in a list that has been topped by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a fourth straight year and had U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the second place.

Mr. Modi ranks 9th on the Forbes list of 74 of the world’s most powerful people.

Forbes said India’s populist prime minister remains hugely popular in his country of 1.3 billion people.

“Mr. Modi has raised his profile as a global leader in recent years during official visits with Barack Obama and Xi Jinping. He has also emerged as a key figure in the international effort to tackle climate change, as planetary warming will deeply affect millions of his country’s rural and most vulnerable citizens,” Forbes said.