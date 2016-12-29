Modi likely to address nation before dawn of New Year

With the 50-day period for depositing the demonetised Rs. 1,000 and old Rs. 500 notes expiring on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation before the dawn of the New Year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation before dawn of the New Year,” sources said.

However, it was not clear as to whether it will happen on Friday or Saturday.

The Prime Minister may speak on the steps likely to be taken to ease cash flow, which has been a major problem since demonetisation was announced on November 8.

Mr. Modi, in his public meetings in the last few weeks, has been urging people to bear with the pain following the government’s decision and that it would start easing gradually after the 50-day period.

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi met economists and experts at a meeting in Niti Aayog to discuss the current economic situation.