National

Modi likely to address nation before dawn of New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

more-in

However, it was not clear as to whether it will happen on Friday or Saturday.

With the 50-day period for depositing the demonetised Rs. 1,000 and old Rs. 500 notes expiring on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation before the dawn of the New Year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation before dawn of the New Year,” sources said.

However, it was not clear as to whether it will happen on Friday or Saturday.

The Prime Minister may speak on the steps likely to be taken to ease cash flow, which has been a major problem since demonetisation was announced on November 8.

Mr. Modi, in his public meetings in the last few weeks, has been urging people to bear with the pain following the government’s decision and that it would start easing gradually after the 50-day period.

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi met economists and experts at a meeting in Niti Aayog to discuss the current economic situation.

Post a Comment
More In National
national politics
Related Articles
Modi defends frequent changes in cash deposit, withdrawal rules
Rahul’s posers to Centre
50 days on, note ban still pinches
‘Demonetisation a reckless move’
Parties eye north Indian votes as BMC elections near
Salaries through banks ordinance gets President's nod
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2016 2:02:38 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Modi-likely-to-address-nation-before-dawn-of-New-Year/article16957935.ece

© The Hindu