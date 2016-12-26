Modi greets Vajpayee on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday, praising his exemplary service and leadership.

“Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life,” he said in a series of tweets.

“Atalji’s exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India’s growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing.”

Mr. Modi also tweeted an old video of his meeting former Prime Minister Vajpayee when the former was a ‘karyakarta’ of the BJP.

“See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish,” he captioned the video.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary. “I bow to Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti. He has left an indelible contribution in the history of India,” he said. — PTI