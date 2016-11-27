National

Modi fuelling war hysteria: Geelani

Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “fuelling war hysteria” by raising the issue of rivers flowing into Pakistan.

“Indian rulers are escalating the war hysteria with each passing day. Insane threats and high-pitched roars can neither change the realities not can scare anybody,” said Mr. Geelani.

He was referring to Mr. Modi’s statement on retaining water of rivers flowing from India for its farmers in Punjab on Friday.

He accused the PM of resorting to Pakistan bashing “as demonetisation move has backfired”.

The all-female separatist group, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, on Saturday described Pakistan Army chief Raheel Sharif as “Muhammad Bin Qasim of Kashmiris.” “Sharif proved himself as a brilliant commander,” said DeM spokesperson.

