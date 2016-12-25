Modi defends frequent changes in cash deposit, withdrawal rules

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday defended the frequent changes in cash deposit and withdrawal rules after demonetization, seeing these as a sign of the government being sensitive to people’s feedback as also a response to the ways being devised by the “corrupt” to thwart the government’s drive.

“Another issue which comes up is this. Why are rules changed time and again? This government is for the sake of the people. The government continuously endeavours to take a feedback from them,” Mr. Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address. “What are the areas of difficulty for the people? What are the rules that are creating hindrances? And what are the possible solutions? The government, being a sensitive government, amends rules as required, keeping the convenience of the people as its foremost consideration, so that citizens are not subjected to hardships.”

“…This drive, this war is an extraordinary one. For the past 70 years, what kind of forces are involved in this murky enterprise of perfidy and corruption? How mighty are they? When I have resolved to wage battle against them, they too come up with new tactics everyday to thwart the government’s efforts,” the Prime Minister added.

“To counter these new offensives, we too have to devise appropriate new responses and antidotes. When the opponents keep on trying out new tactics, we have to counteract decisively, since we have resolved to eradicate the corrupt, shady businesses and black money.”

He underlined that political parties were not above the law of the land, saying he had wanted to discuss political parties and political funding in Parliament.

“It was my earnest wish that the ongoing campaign against corruption and black money, including the realm of political parties and political funding, be discussed extensively in the Parliament. Had the House functioned properly, there would have been comprehensive deliberation. Some people are spreading rumours that political parties enjoy all kinds of concessions. These people are absolutely in the wrong,” he said. “The law applies equally to all. Whether it is an individual, an organisation or a political party, everyone has to abide by law and one will have to. People, who cannot endorse corruption and black money openly, resort to searching for faults of the government relentlessly.”

Mr. Modi made a renewed pitch for transformation into a cashless economy, detailing the various incentives announced and exhorting citizens to make the transition.