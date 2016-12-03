Modi addresses Parivartan rally

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a rally in Moradabad.

"It is important to eliminate poverty from big states.

You, the people are my high command & no one else.

Our government is answerable to the people. We have fulfilled all the promises.

Today, hoarders are queuing up in front of the houses of the poor. Those who are honest, are queuing up in front of banks.

I am being called a criminal for fighting against corruption.

Black money hoarders cannot harm me. I am a fakir, no body can do anything to me.

Those who earlier used to chant only 'money, money' are these days chanting 'Modi, Modi.'

Common people are finally recognising the genuine & serious efforts made by my government.

Don't withdraw from Jan Dhan account. If there is money in the account, I will come up with a solution.

Those who own black money should go to jail. The money should go to poor people who own the Jan Dhan account.

People of India don't take time in accepting new things. My country accepts change.

I had requested for 50 days of trouble from people. Once upon a time people used to stand in queue even for essential items. But the queues won't last long.

I won't leave any opportunity in taking the country in new directions. People are now learning how to spend money through mobile.

Now mobile phone only is your bank. You can buy things from mobile if you have money in the bank.

Poverty has to be removed first from big states like UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Bengal, to eradicate it from the country.

Poor people never got the chance to visit banks. Now they get the opportunity to own bank accounts."