Modi-Mamata spat may cast a shadow on Hasina visit

Sources indicated that despite the problems between Kolkata and New Delhi, the Teesta issue would feature in the talks.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s political fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive has cast a shadow on the upcoming visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.

Bangladesh official sources told The Hindu on Wednesday that the visit was unlikely to witness any progress on the Teesta water-sharing issue because of the political differences between Ms. Banerjee and Mr. Modi.

“We are not hopeful of any progress on the Teesta issue as there are serious political issues between the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the Union government. In the current circumstances, we don’t expect any positive development...,” a diplomatic source said, indicating that the focus of the visit was likely to be on greater defence and maritime cooperation, and not on river-water sharing. Ms. Banerjee has been at the forefront of the protest against demonetisation and has been touring various cities to highlight the inconveniences caused by the drive.

However, Ms. Hasina did make it clear that her government remained focussed on ensuring water security for Bangladesh. Addressing the Budapest Water Summit 2016 on Tuesday, she said Bangladesh remained vulnerable as 92 per cent of its surface water originated from outside its borders. “Water challenges today are not the scarcity of water in absolute term; rather its equitable distribution. Effective management of trans-boundary river water would serve a lasting and viable solution...,” Ms. Hasina said, underscoring the need for a global water fund.

She, however, expressed the hope that water cooperation would continue in South Asia.

Complex issue

“Sharing of trans-boundary river water is a complex issue. Two decades ago, Bangladesh entered into a long-term arrangement with India on the sharing of the Ganga waters. Sub-regional cooperation on water among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal is also on the right track,” she said.

