Mixed reaction to Supreme Court order

While many leaders have welcomed the Supreme Court’s direction to shut down liquor shops abutting the national and State highways, concerns have also been expressed in some sections over a possible revenue loss to the States.

Welcoming the order, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi S. Ramadoss said on Thursday that it was a major victory for the party’s persistent campaign against liquor consumption.

The Tamil Nadu leader said out of 1.5 lakh accident deaths that took place in India every year, about 15,000-16,000 deaths were caused because of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement, he said liquor remained one of the foremost evils of Indian society. Arguing that the number of young women widows was more in Tamil Nadu due to alcohol consumption, he said the judgement would reduce road accidents. “The PMK will continue its war against alcohol. We will create an alcohol-free Tamil Nadu,” he said.

‘Kerala will comply’

The Kerala government will comply with the Supreme Court order to shut down liquor shops abutting national and State highways. Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan told The Hindu that he was not sure whether the order applied to bar hotels, wine and beer parlours, and toddy outlets. “I would have clarity on the issue once I get to see the order,” he said.

The hotel industry in the State is also awaiting the copy of the judgment to gauge its fallout. Krishnadas Polakulam, a prominent hotelier, said it was unclear whether the ban applied to bar hotels and beer parlours.

Johnson. R. Edayaranmula, a member of the National Alcohol and Substance Abuse Policy Network , said the order applied to all premises that sold liquor. Bar hotels, liquor shops, toddy outlets, and beer parlours adjacent to highways had no option but to relocate or close shop, he said. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala welcomed the decision and hoped it would help save lives on roads.

Social media divided

Social media appeared deeply split over the issue. Posts for and against the order circulated in almost equal number. Some posts equated the Supreme Court’s order to law. Others said it was a victory for prohibitionists and a blow to the powerful liquor mafia.

The Telangana government expected a huge impact on the business of retail outlets selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and bars along highways in the wake of the order.

‘Impact on business’

There are about 160 shops and 30 bars on the highways that criss-crossed cities, towns and panchayats. “They should not be called highways if the apex court order is to be implemented, as they run through the heart of cities and towns,” said Excise Commissioner R.V. Chandravadan. He felt a portion of the highways might have to be de-notified to enable the shops to function. The order was a double setback to some of them who were reeling under the impact of demonetisation.

The government also consulted the Advocate General as ban on the sale of liquor on highways was a State policy.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad)