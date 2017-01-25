National

Minorities under threat in India: Hizbul, LeT

“India is inflicting brutalities against minorities.”   | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

more-in

Hizbul’s PoK-based supremo Salahuddin accused the United Nations and the U.S. of bias.

Militant outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Wednesday alleged that minorities were “under threat” in India and sought the attention of the world powers.

“India is inflicting brutalities against minorities. Since 1947, thousands of Muslims have been butchered and not a single culprit was booked or punished,” alleged Hizbul’s PoK-based supremo Syed Salahuddin, as he called for a complete shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day.

Salahuddin accused the United Nations and the U.S. of bias. “The world powers intervene only when their interests are at stake. They wasted no time in resolving issues like East Timor, Scotland and South Sudan, but remain mute spectators on Kashmir,” said Salahuddin. The Hizbul chief asked Pakistan “to extend military support to accomplish its long-cherished goal.”

In a statement, LeT chief Mehmood Shah appealed to the people to observe January 26 as “black day” as India’s claims of being a republic had fallen flat after Hindutva forces made life hell for the minorities.

Post a Comment
More In Other States National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2017 10:51:42 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Minorities-under-threat-in-India-Hizbul-LeT/article17094308.ece

© The Hindu