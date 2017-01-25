Minorities under threat in India: Hizbul, LeT

more-in

Militant outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Wednesday alleged that minorities were “under threat” in India and sought the attention of the world powers.

“India is inflicting brutalities against minorities. Since 1947, thousands of Muslims have been butchered and not a single culprit was booked or punished,” alleged Hizbul’s PoK-based supremo Syed Salahuddin, as he called for a complete shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day.

Salahuddin accused the United Nations and the U.S. of bias. “The world powers intervene only when their interests are at stake. They wasted no time in resolving issues like East Timor, Scotland and South Sudan, but remain mute spectators on Kashmir,” said Salahuddin. The Hizbul chief asked Pakistan “to extend military support to accomplish its long-cherished goal.”

In a statement, LeT chief Mehmood Shah appealed to the people to observe January 26 as “black day” as India’s claims of being a republic had fallen flat after Hindutva forces made life hell for the minorities.