Ministry has no news on TV standards panel

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) has denied knowledge about the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), an independent body set up by the News Broadcasters Association eight years ago and tasked with looking into complaints about the content on news channels.

On November 30, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on channels violating rules, the Ministry stated: No such entity called NBSA exists as per information available with the Ministry

Four MPs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), had asked the Ministry whether the Press Council of India and the NBSA were empowered to take note of such violations.

They wanted to know the action taken by the government to ensure the freedom of the press.

The response from Minister of State for I&B Rajyavardhan Rathore was as follows: “The PCI is a statutory, autonomy body set up under the Press Council Act of 1978. As regards, the NBSA, no such entity exists as per information available with the Ministry.”

For self-regulation

At a press conference held early last month, after the I&B Ministry served the ban order on the news channel, I&B Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said the NBSA ought to have taken note of the transgression of the programme code by news channels.

The Minister was answering questions on the reasons for the ban.

He clarified that his government believed in channels regulating their own content in conformity with the programme and advertising code.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this view on National Press Day on November 16, when he said he believed that the media should practise self-regulation.

The NBSA, which came into existence on October 2, 2008, looks into complaints about the content on news channels. The nine-member body comprises the chairperson, who is a former Supreme Court judge; four eminent persons having special knowledge and/or practical experience in the field of law, education, medicine, science, literature, public administration, consumer affairs, environment, human psychology and/or culture; and four eminent editors employed with a broadcaster.