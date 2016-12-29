Miltants attack security forces in Kashmir
An gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Thursday morning, police said.
Acting on specific intelligence input of the presence of militants in Shahgund village of Hajin area of the district, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, a police official said here.
He said that as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them, triggering a gun battle.
