National

Miltants attack security forces in Kashmir

Army jawans during encounter in Bandipora District. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

.

An gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Thursday morning, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input of the presence of militants in Shahgund village of Hajin area of the district, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, a police official said here.

He said that as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them, triggering a gun battle.

 

Post a Comment
More In Newsletter National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2016 2:04:16 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Miltants-attack-security-forces-in-Kashmir/article16957868.ece

© The Hindu