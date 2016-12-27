Militants open fire at PDP leader's house in Pulwama

more-in

Suspected militants fired gunshots at a ruling Peoples Democratic Party leader in Pulwama on Tuesday night.

Preliminary reports suggest that suspected militants opened fire the house of Peer Muhammad Shafi at Badoora Achabal. The guards manning the house retaliated the fire. Mr. Shafi is also a relative of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

A police official said there was a brief exchange of fire as militants from a distance fired around a dozen fire at the house. There were no reports of any casualty.