Militants abduct official from rail tunnelling site in Manipur

The work on tunnelling and laying of railway lines in Manipur was suspended from Tuesday following the kidnapping of a project manager by armed militants. After the incident, about 200 workers fled the spot fearing safety.

Police sources said on Thursday that the abducted was identified as M. Chakaravarthy, Project Manager of Simplex Company. About 15 armed militants raided the work site and dragged away Mr. Chakaravarthy. The ultras also beat up workers. Some workers alleged that when they called up the nearby CRPF camp seeking help, there was no immediate response.

The workers said they could not work unless proper security was provided for them at the spot.