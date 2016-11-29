Melur court issues transit warrant for four youths arrested by NIA over terror links

Terror suspects, who were arrested in Madurai by the National Investigation Agency, are being brought to be produced before the Judicial Magistrate court in Melur, near Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

They were targeting the judiciary, says NIA

Terror suspects associated with the Base Movement (an outfit inspired by al-Qaeda) arrested in Madurai and Chennai since Monday were targeting the judiciary and were involved in five cases of blasts that were reported in court complexes in southern States of the country since April 2016, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a magistrate court near Madurai on Tuesday.

Magistrate R. Selvakumar granted transit warrant for all the four till 5.45 p.m. on December 1. They should be produced before the NIA special court in Bengaluru, constituted to deal with the Mysuru court bomb blast case.

NIA public prosecutor Arjun said that the youths — N. Abbas Ali (27), M. Samsun Kareem Raja (23), M. Ayub Ali (25) and Samsudeen along with S. Suleiman (23) (arrested in Chennai) — were involved in five blasts reported in Chittoor and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Kollam and Malapuram in Kerala and Mysuru in Karnataka.

“Though there was no loss of life in these blasts, the Base Movement, had claimed responsibility for the Mysuru blast. They had left propaganda materials. It was an attack against the judiciary. The arrested persons had confessed to their involvement of making bombs and planting them,” Mr. Arjun claimed.

Stating that there was much more than the blasts reported in the five court complexes, he alleged that the youths were involved in planting of bombs in many more places that did not explode.

The counsel for the youths, S.M.A. Jinnah, objected to granting of transit warrant claiming that the youths were kept in illegal custody since their arrest on November 27. “The NIA had not followed the Supreme Court guidelines on informing the parents about the arrest immediately,” he charged.

Besides, Mr. Jinnah contended that the NIA was hurriedly producing the youths before the court after the family of Ayub Ali moved a habeas corpus petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

However, Mr. Arjun said that the information about the arrests of the youths had appeared in all newspapers on November 28.

“The youths were picked up in various parts of the city police jurisdiction. But they were formally arrested only after questioning at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp near Melur since Monday evening,” he contended.

Their counsel complained that the youths were tortured in “illegal custody.” The four, nonetheless, told the court that they did not have any bleeding injury.

Based on the counsel’s request, the Magistrate allowed the mothers of the youths to meet their sons in the court hall for a fleeting moment.

Mr. Arjun said that the youths would be taken to Bengaluru by road on Wednesday morning.

The accused, with masks covering their heads, were produced before the court amidst tight police security.