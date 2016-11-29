Mehbooba touches Delhi base

more-in

At meetings with PM and others, she seeks CBMs; pushes for cross-LoC trade

As Kashmir remains volatile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday pushed for implementation of confidence-building measures (CBMs), taking up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in New Delhi.

During her meeting with Mr. Modi in the national capital, Ms. Mufti apprised him of the situation in the Valley and urged for CBMs.

“Every segment of the society has suffered immensely during the past few months because of the turmoil,” Ms. Mufti was quoted as telling Mr. Modi.

During her separate meetings with Mr. Singh and Mr. Parrikar, the Chief Minister made a demand for opening of more travel and trade routes across the Line of Control.

“Opening of the LoC for more travel and trade points would not only improve people-to-people contact but also give the cross-LoC trade a further push,” Ms. Mufti said.

Ms. Mufti also sought relocation of troops from Srinagar’s Tattoo Ground.

“The land could be used for promotion of tourism activities and creation of a lung space in the city in view of the centrality of its location. Revision of rent of the land used by the Army was also discussed,” the Chief Minister said.

In an attempt to reach out to separatists, Ms. Mufti sought regularisation of the Nepal route for youth who wanted to return from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and start life afresh.

“In the absence of regularisation of the route, youth [who had gone for arms training] and now wanting to return to the state are facing innumerable problems,” she said.