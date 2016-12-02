Meeting between Patidar leaders, govt. inconclusive

more-in

: The first meeting between Ministers of the Gujarat government and leaders of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which runs the quota agitation in the State, remained inconclusive because of differences on the quota issue and the demands of the PAAS members.

After the six-hour meeting, the three-member ministerial committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and a 11-member PAAS delegation decided to meet again next week to thrash out their differences.

However, immediately after the meeting, PAAS leader Hardik Patel slammed the State government from Udaipur. “The Gujarat government has no freedom to decide anything because it’s a puppet government of BJP president Amit Shah,” Mr. Patel said.

He stressed that the “talks with the government representatives is only on specific issues like the quota under the OBC category and compensation to those killed in police firing during last year’s agitation.”