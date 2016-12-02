Massive search operation in Pathankot

Pathankot, which saw a major terror attack in January this year, was on high alert on Friday and a massive search operation was launched after a local resident claimed to have spotted four to five armed men roaming around suspiciously in this border district of Punjab.

As many as 250 security personnel including SWAT commandos were deployed in the search operation in the hilly areas located on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, police said.

However, police said nothing suspicious was found in the operation which lasted for around four hours.

“We conducted search operation after a man claiming to have spotted 4-5 suspicious men, carrying arms, yesterday,” Pathankot SSP Rakesh Kaushal said on Friday evening.

However, he said the man who claimed to have seen suspicious men provided information after 24 hours. “But we did not take any risk and acted upon the information immediately,” said Mr. Kaushal.

It was a joint operation conducted by Punjab police, Himachal Pradesh police and the Army, he said.

At the same time, Mr. Kaushal said the man who provided information seemed to be a drunkard.

Terrorists attacked Pathankot air base on the intervening night of January 1-2 this year, claiming the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed.

Significantly, one day prior to that attack, SSP of Gurdaspur had reported sighting of 5 armed men in Pathankot.