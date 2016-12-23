Maoists torch 50 vehicles of mining firm in Gadchiroli

more-in

Suspected Maoists torched around 50 vehicles of the Lloyd Metals mining company in the Surajagad area of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on Friday.

“The Lloyd Metals company has been carrying out mining activities for its project in Surajagad for over a month now. But the Maoists have opposed development works in Gadchiroli. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, 400 to 500 Maoists came to the project spot and torched one Pokland machine, one JSB, and 50 trucks,” said a statement by the Gadchiroli police.

The police claimed that the Maoists harassed drivers of these vehicles and labourers involved in the mining work.

The locals and the Maoists have been opposing mining activities in the area.

The company had begun extracting iron ore in April after a gap of eight years.

In 2013, the Maoists killed three persons, including a senior executive of Lloyd Metals, in the same area.

Warning to politicians

In May, the Maoists issued a “warning” to local politicians calling them “the agents of capitalists” for allegedly helping Lloyds Metals in resuming its operations in the area.