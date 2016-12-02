Maoists to observe their military wing’s formation week from Friday

more-in

: The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) will observe the 16th anniversary of the formation of its military wing the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) from December 2 to December 8 in the Dandakaranya region dominated by the banned outfit which includes Bastar region of Chhattisgarh and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

Banners and posters were posted in various parts of Bastar by the outlaws on Wednesday and Thursday which asked the people to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the PLGA with “full enthusiasm and fanfare” in every village and town.

“Celebrate the PLGA week and defeat the Operation Green Hunt. Fight for your self-esteem and march on the path of people’s war to save your water, forest, and land,” said a banner put up by the ultras in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Another banner thrown on a road in Bairamgad area of Bastar asked the people of Bastar to boycott the proposed Bastaria battalion in the region.

Security forces in Bastar and Gadchiroli have been asked to be “extra vigilant” in view of the PLGA week, however, the Bastar region continues to be without a full-time police boss because of Bastar range Inspector General of Police Mr.SRP Kalluri’s bad health.

Bilaspur range IG Mr.Vivekananda Sinha has been given the additional responsibility of the Bastar region.