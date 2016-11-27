Man jumps into tiger enclosure in Pune, rescued

more-in

A 25-year-old man, who jumped into a tiger enclosure at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park here on Saturday, was rescued by the animal keeper and security guards, officials said.

Shudhodhan Babarao Wankhede scaled the parapet wall of the white tiger enclosure and jumped into it, they added. “He went very close to the tiger and even touched the animal. However, our security guards and the animal keeper opened the back gate of the enclosure and evacuated the man unhurt,” said a zoo official.

He said the man had tried to jump into an enclosure of a Royal Bengal tiger before jumping into the white tiger’s enclosure. However, the guards foiled that bid.

Later, Mr. Wankhede was handed over to the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. The zoo officials said the man appeared to be mentally unstable. —PTI