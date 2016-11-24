Mamata meets President yet again

more-in

The Trinamool chief is doing groundwork for another march to Rashtrapati Bhavan next week

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met President Pranab Mukherjee again on Thursday to update him about the “critical” condition prevailing in the country in the wake of the Modi government’s demonetisation move. “Today I met the President. I had met him earlier also. We explained to him about the critical issue going on in the country [after demonetisation],” Ms. Banerjee said.

It is learnt that Ms. Banerjee, who has assumed the informal leadership of the Opposition on this issue, also wanted to do the groundwork for another march to Rashtrapati Bhavan next week, except this time all the opposition parties are likely to participate in it.

CPI(M) contempt notice

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) on Thursday moved a contempt notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha for “staying away” from the House although he was in Parliament at the time, and not explaining the issues relating to the demonetisation decision.