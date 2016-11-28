Mamata looks the other way

more-in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Sunday that the Trinamool Congress was not organising a bandh in Bengal on Monday, but she would lead a rally against demonetisation in the city.

“In Delhi, at a meeting of Opposition parties, a bandh was never discussed or agreed to,” Ms. Banerjee said on a social networking site.

Chief Secretary Basudeb Banerjee said that anyone trying to forcibly shut down a government office would be firmly dealt with.

Eighteen parties have called for a 12-hour Bharat bandh on Monday. “On the one hand, the Chief Minister is protesting against demonetisation and on the other, her police are pressuring to cancel our protest march,” CPI(M) State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said.