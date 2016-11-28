National

Mamata looks the other way

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata on Monday  

more-in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Sunday that the Trinamool Congress was not organising a bandh in Bengal on Monday, but she would lead a rally against demonetisation in the city.

“In Delhi, at a meeting of Opposition parties, a bandh was never discussed or agreed to,” Ms. Banerjee said on a social networking site.

Chief Secretary Basudeb Banerjee said that anyone trying to forcibly shut down a government office would be firmly dealt with.

Eighteen parties have called for a 12-hour Bharat bandh on Monday. “On the one hand, the Chief Minister is protesting against demonetisation and on the other, her police are pressuring to cancel our protest march,” CPI(M) State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said.

Post a Comment
More In Other States Kolkata National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2016 4:33:54 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Mamata-looks-the-other-way/article16712576.ece

© The Hindu