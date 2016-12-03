Mallya gets another chance to appear before HC

more-in

The Karnataka High Court on Friday made it clear that it will issue warrant against the liquor baron Vijay Mallya for his production before the court if he does not personally appear on January 19, 2017, to face trial in a contempt of court case.

He allegedly violated an “oral undertaking” given before the Bengaluru Bench of the Debt Recovery Tribunal in 2013 in the Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.’s loan recovery proceedings.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Jayant M. Patel and Justice Aravind Kumar, passed the interim order while rejecting an application filed on behalf of Mr. Mallya, who is residing in London.