Maharaja to take entertainment to new heights

The Maharaja may soon dish out Wi-Fi as part of in-flight entertainment offerings. Air India passengers can access on-board movies, games and music on their laptops or smartphones in the days to come.

The proposed Wi-Fi service will be in addition to Air India’s in-flight entertainment screens.

“The system should be capable of streaming Air India IFE (in-flight entertainment) content with menu driven access to passenger electronic devices such as mobile telephones, smartphones, tablets or laptops etc. This will be an additional system to the existing wired system, if installed,” Air India said in its expression of interest document floated on Thursday.

The facility will be free of cost for passengers and will be made available on the airline’s 118 aircraft.

“We aim to start the services by June next year and the facility will be available on our domestic flights,” Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani told The Hindu. The in-flight entertainment system through Wi-Fi was started by full-service carrier Vistara in March last year. However, the airline has continued to run it on a pilot basis on only one of its aircraft till date in a bid to save costs. Jet Airways also began the on-board Wi-Fi facility for in-flight entertainment earlier this year on six domestic Boeing 737 flights and said it will be available across 75 aircraft by March 2017.

Telegraph Act hurdle

At present, Wi-Fi services are not available for data, voice and call usage over the Indian airspace. Even international airlines that offer such facilities to passengers have to discontinue them while flying over Indian airspace.

The Centre will soon send a proposal to the Cabinet seeking approval to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1855, a senior Civil Aviation Ministry official said.

“The consultation process with the Departments of Home and Telecom is over,” he added.